Lady Warriors win on the road

By Luke Brankley

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball team traveled to Arcadia on Monday night. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 55 to 31. The Lady Warriors finished at 13-6 on the season and will wait til Wednesday for the bracket to be released. The Lady Firebirds finished the season 6-14.

Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors host the Middlesex Chargers on Monday night. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 45 to 41. The Warriors fall to 11-9 on the season and will be in action on Tuesday at Crisfield.

