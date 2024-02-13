Lady Warriors win on the road

February 13, 2024
 |
Local Sports
Nandua Lady Warriors 2024

By Luke Brankley

Girls Basketball
The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball team traveled to Arcadia on Monday night.  The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 55 to 31.  The Lady Warriors finished at 13-6 on the season and will wait til Wednesday for the bracket to be released. The Lady Firebirds finished the season 6-14.

Boys Basketball
The Nandua Warriors host the Middlesex Chargers on Monday night.  The Warriors lost the game by a score of 45 to 41.   The Warriors fall to 11-9 on the season and will be in action on Tuesday at Crisfield.

.

