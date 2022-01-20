Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors played the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets last night . The Warriors won the game by a score of 48 to 24. The Lady Warriors were led by Reagan Hintz with 22 points and Kallie Williams with 8 points. The Lady Warriors move to 2-4 on the season and 1-0 in the district. The Lady Yellow Jacket fall to 0-8 and 0-1 on the season.

Boys Basketball

The Northampton Yellows Jackets played the Nandua Warriors last night. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 73-58. The Yellows Jackets move to 4-4 on the season and 1-0 in the district. The Warriors fall to 2-5 on the season and 1-1 in the district.

