Pictured: Nandua’s Reagan Hintz delivers in Thursday’s win over the Lady Ponies.

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team defeated the Chincoteague Lady Ponies 13 to 7 Thursday evening.

The Lady Ponies opened up with 3 runs in the top of the 1st inning, but the Lady Warriors quickly responded back in the bottom of the 1st inning with 3 runs to make the score 3-3. The Lady Warriors scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning and 1 run in the 4th inning to make the score 7-3. The Lady Ponies then scored 2 runs in the top of the 5th inning to close the gap to 7-5. The Lady Warriors responded in the bottom of the 5th inning with 6 runs to pull away to make the score 13-5. The Lady Ponies scored 2 more runs in the top of the 6th inning to make the final score 13-7.

The Lady Warriors started Reghan Hintz on the mound, who pitched 6 innings for the win. She gave up 6 runs on 6 hits, walked 3 while striking out 11 hitters. Hintz was relieved by Alana Shea. Shea pitched 1 inning giving up 0 runs on 0 hits and striking out 2.

Offensively for the Lady Warriors, they were led by Kathleen McAuliffe with 4 hits with one double and one RBI. Reghan Hintz, Bailey Taylor, and Jordan Crockett each had 2 hits. Reagan Justice, Carol Greer, Lyric Sampson, and Haylie Justice each had 1 hit with Reagan Justice having 3 RBI’s.

The Lady Ponies started A. McComb on the mound. She took the loss, pitching 6 innings giving up 13 runs on 14 hits while striking out 2 and walking 3 batters.

Offensively for the Lady Ponies, they were led by S. Godwin going 3-3 at the plate, A. McComb going 2-4 at the plate with a triple and 3 RBI’s, and Emma Jackson went 2-3 at the plate with a homer and 4 RBI’s.

The Lady Warriors will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Arcadia with a starting time 4:30pm.

The Lady Ponies will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Northampton with a starting time 4:30pm.

