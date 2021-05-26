The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team defeated the Chincoteague Lady Ponies by a score of 12-2.  

The Ponies got on the board in the top of the first with 1 run.  The Warriors responded with 2 runs in the bottom of the 1st to make the score 2-1.  The Warriors scored 2 more runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning to make the score 4-1.  The Ponies got 1 run in the top of the 5th inning to close the lead to 4-2.  The Warriors scored 7 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning and 1 run in the bottom of the 6th inning to make the final score 12-2.  

Alana Shea started on the mound for the Warriors and got the win.  She pitched 6 innings giving up 2 runs on 3 hits while striking out 10 and walking 2.  

Offensively the Warriors were led by Kathleen McAuliffe who went 3-3 with a double and 5 rbi’s.  Bailey Taylor went 2-4 with a double and 3 rbi’s.  Also getting a hit were Haylie Justice, Kallie Williams, Lyric Sampson and Reaghan Hintz .

Lily Matthews and Marley Katsetos each had hits for the Ponies. 

Maddy Farrell started for the Ponies and took the lost.  

