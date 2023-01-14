Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball team hosted the Middlesex Chargers on Friday. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 48 to 28. The Lady Warriors were led by Reghan Hintz with 19 points. The Lady Warriors improve to 5-5 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Washington.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings defeated Hampton Christian Academy on Friday night 45 to 21. Taylor Leland led the Lady Vikings with 19 points and Leah Smith had 18 points. The Lady Vikings improve to 5-2 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday as they host Chincoteague.

Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors boys basketball team traveled to play Middlesex on Friday. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 66 to 58. The Warriors fall to 6-4 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Washington High School from Princess Anne.

The Broadwater Vikings fell to Hampton Christian Academy on Friday of 81 to 25. The Vikings fall to 1-5 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday as they host the Chincoteague Ponies.

Photos courtesy of Megan Ames.