By Luke Brankley

The Nandua Lady Warriors volleyball team played Middlesex on Thursday night. The Lady Warriors lost the match 3 games to 1. The Lady Warriors fall to 4-12 on the season. They will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Arcadia Lady Firebirds.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies fell at Greenbrier Christian on Thursday night. The Lady Ponies fall to 10-6 on the season and return to action again on Tuesday as play Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets.

