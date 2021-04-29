The Broadwater Lady Vikings defeated Norfolk Christian by a score of 12 to 2. The win moves the Lady Vikings to 3-2 on the season and second win in a row.

The Lady Vikings started the game by scoring 4 runs in the 1st inning and then 1 run in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Norfolk Christian scored 1 run in the top of the 4th inning and then the Lady Vikings responded with 4 runs in the bottom of the 4th to make the score 9-1. The Lady Vikings scored 1 run in the bottom of the 5th inning to make the score 10-1. In the top of the 6th, Norfolk Christian scored 1 run to make the score 10-2, but the Lady Vikings scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th to end the game by slaughter rule, which ended the game 12-2.

Ramsey Revel was the starting pitcher for the Lady Vikings and this was her second win of the season. Revel pitched 6 innings giving up 2 runs on 6 hits. She struck out 12 batters and walked 0.

Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 10 hits. They were led by Ramsey Revel and Suzanna Long with 2 hits and 2 RBIs each. Molly Brown, Chloe Hall, Harlin Johnson, Dylan Caison, Sophia Galavan, and Savannah Lunger each had a hit.

