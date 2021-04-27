Pictured: Ramsey Revell delivers for the Vikings.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings won on a walk off hit by Harlin Johnson that led to Molly Brown scoring on an error, winning 10 to 9.

With the win, the Lady Vikings moved to 2-2 on the season.

Atlantic Shore got on the board first as they scored 3 runs in the top of the first. The Lady Vikings came back with 1 one in the bottom of the first to make the score 3 to 1 in Atlantic Shores favor. Atlantic Shores scored one more run in the top of the 3rd to make the score 4 to 1. The Lady Vikings respond in the bottom of the 3rd with 3 runs to tie the game at 4. Atlantic Shores scored 1 run in the top of the 4th and 3 runs in the top of the 5th inning to go up by 4 to make the score 8-4. The Lady Vikings came back in the bottom of the 5th inning with 3 runs and 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to go ahead 9 to 8. Atlantic Shores tied the game in the top of the 7th inning, but Johnson’s hit and Brown’s heads up base running secured the win for the Vikings.

Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 9 hits on the day. Molly Brown led the team with 3 hits and 3 RBI’s. Harlin Johnson, and Hannah Davis had 2 hits each. Johnson also had 2 RBI’s. Chloe Hall and Ramsey Revel each had a hit.

Ramsey Revel got the win on the mound for the Lady Vikings. She gave up 9 runs on 18 hits. She struck out 10 batters.

