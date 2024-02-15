Lady Vikings sweep Greenbrier Christian

February 15, 2024
 |
Local Sports
Leah Smith

Pictured: Leah Smith(21) running a full court press with Tatum Watson(12) behind her. Megan Ames photo.

By Luke Brankley

Girls Basketball
The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team host Greenbrier Christian on Wednesday night.  The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 50 to 44.  The Lady Vikings improve to 9-12 on the season and will play again on Friday as they host Isle of Wight Academy.

Boys Basketball
The Broadwater Vikings basketball team fell to Greenbrier Christian on Wednesday night 55 to 48.  The Vikings fall to 5-13 on the season and will play again on Friday as they host Isle of Wight Academy.

