Lady Vikings sweep Greenbrier Christian

Pictured: Leah Smith(21) running a full court press with Tatum Watson(12) behind her. Megan Ames photo.

By Luke Brankley

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team host Greenbrier Christian on Wednesday night. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 50 to 44. The Lady Vikings improve to 9-12 on the season and will play again on Friday as they host Isle of Wight Academy.

Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings basketball team fell to Greenbrier Christian on Wednesday night 55 to 48. The Vikings fall to 5-13 on the season and will play again on Friday as they host Isle of Wight Academy.