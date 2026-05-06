Lady Vikings, Firebirds roll while Ponies and Vikings earn key wins on the diamond

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to Hampton Christian on Tuesday and won 13-0. Carly Clayton got the start on the mound and earned the win. Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 13 hits. Adrianna Holloway went 3-3 with two home runs, Miranda Smith went 2-3, Carly Clayton went 2-3, and Ava Webb went 3-3 with a triple. The Lady Vikings improved to 14-2 on the season and will return to action Thursday.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds hosted the Nandua Lady Warriors on Tuesday and won 2-0. Ryann Giddins got the start and the win. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds had five hits, led by Brinlee Kauthen, who went 3-3. The Lady Firebirds improved to 10-4 on the season and will travel to Chincoteague on Thursday.

Lela Lusk got the start and took the loss for Nandua. Offensively, Jocelyn Vasquenza recorded the lone hit for the Lady Warriors. Nandua fell to 6-10 on the season and will travel to Northampton on Thursday.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies hosted the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets on Tuesday and won 13-8. Faith Stadler got the start and the win. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 12 hits. Rylee Giddins went 2-4, Marley Kinard went 2-2, and Ginny Sawyer went 2-4 with a double. The Lady Ponies improved to 4-12 on the season and will host Arcadia on Thursday.

Anna Temich got the start and took the loss for Northampton. Offensively, the Lady Yellow Jackets had seven hits, with Ryleigh Caison going 2-3 and Sasha Gale going 2-4. Northampton fell to 4-9 on the season and will host Nandua on Thursday.

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings hosted Hampton Christian on Tuesday and won 5-3. Teddy Seybolt got the start and the win. Offensively, the Vikings had eight hits, with Cohen Kellam recording a double and Aiden Fuller adding a triple. The Vikings improved to 10-8 on the season and will await their playoff seeding.

The Chincoteague Ponies hosted the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Tuesday afternoon and won 10-0. Landon Easton got the start and the win. Offensively, the Ponies had eight hits. George Katsetos went 2-3, Austin Adams went 2-2, and Brady Roberts went 2-3. The Ponies improved to 8-7 on the season and will host Arcadia on Thursday.

Trent Ferebee got the start and took the loss for Northampton. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets had four hits, with Hayden Seay going 2-2. Northampton fell to 5-7 on the season and will host Nandua on Thursday.

The Arcadia Firebirds hosted the Nandua Warriors on Tuesday afternoon and won 4-3. Dalton Barnes got the start, BJ White pitched in relief, and Dylan Chesser closed the game for the win. Offensively, the Firebirds had six hits, with Larry Handy and Jacob Delgado each recording two hits. The Firebirds improved to 8-6 on the season and will travel to Chincoteague on Thursday.

Hayden Williams got the start and took the loss for Nandua. Offensively, the Warriors had one hit, recorded by Jordan Snead. Nandua fell to 7-8 on the season and will travel to Northampton on Thursday.