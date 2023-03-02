Eastern Shore basketball ended Tuesday night in heart breaking fashion as the 5th seed Broadwater Academy Lady Vikings fell by one point to the 4th seed Grove Christian Falcons 36-35 in the VISAA Division 4 State Tournament Quarterfinals.

The Vikings went into half time with a 9 point lead over the Falcons, but were only able to put up two points in the third quarter and went into the 4th quarter down.

After fighting back and forth the Vikings took a 35-34 lead with 50 seconds left on a shot by freshman Kacey Ford. However, on the next possession, Falcon Senior Elizabeth Lloyd drove the ball the length of the court and hit a last second shot to seal the victory.

The Vikings offensive attack was led by Ford, who put up 14 points with 4 rebounds. Senior Taylor Leland scored 8 points and 4 steals and sophomore Leah Smith also scored 8 and added 12 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals. Senior Molly Brown added 5 points, 4 rebounds, 6 steals and 2 blocks for the Vikings.