High School basketball for the Eastern Shore came to an end Friday night when the Broadwater Lady Vikings fell to Portsmouth Christian 53-33 in the Metro Conference tournament at Stone Bridge. The Lady Vikings finshed the season 14-8.
Related Posts
Eastern Shore basketball returns following break
January 7, 2020
Eastern Shore basketball schedule for week of January 27
January 26, 2020
Eastern Shore High School Sports October 11
October 11, 2019
Local Conditions
February 25, 2023, 6:41 am
Clear
36°F
36°F
7 mph
real feel: 33°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 7 mph ENE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:40 am
sunset: 5:52 pm
17 hours ago
Shore Talk - Shore History's Upcoming Cameron Evans ExhibitToday we were joined on Shore Talk by Hillary Wilson with Shore History and Cameron Evans, a Tangier Island naturalist and photographer, who discussed his upcoming exhibit at Kerr Place.