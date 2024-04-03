Lady Vikings defeat Stonebridge

April 3, 2024
By Luke Brankley

The Broadwater Lady Vikings hosted Stonebridge on Tuesday afternoon.  The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 19 to 0.  Ramsey Revelle pitched a 5 inning no hit shut out.  She struck out 13 batters in the game.  Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 10 hit.  Kasey Ford went 4-4 with a double and 5 rbis. Adriana Holloway went 2-3 with a double and triple.  Elana Hickman went 2-3 with 2 rbis.   The Lady Vikings improve to 4-1 on the season and return to action again At Stonebridge on Friday.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds fell on the road against Lancaster on Tuesday afternoon 14 to 9.  Kaylee Shreaves got the start on the mound and took the loss.  She pitched 4 innings and gave up 9 runs on 6 hits while striking out 3 batters.  Offensively, the Lady Firebirds had 10 hits in the game.  Brianna Montross, Kaylee Shreaves,  Megan Montross, and Naima Tucker each had two.  The Lady Firebirds fall to 2-5 on the season and will return to action Wednesday next week against Holly Grove.

.

