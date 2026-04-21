Lady Vikings defeat Peninsula Catholic

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings hosted Peninsula Catholic on Monday and won 16–1. Carly Clayton got the start in the circle and earned the win. Broadwater finished with 11 hits. Adrianna Holloway went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, Kacey Ford went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, and Miranda Smith added a 2-for-3 performance. The Lady Vikings improve to 6–2 on the season and will travel to Chincoteague on Wednesday.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to King William on Monday and lost 7–2. Ryann Giddins got the start and took the loss. Arcadia had six hits, led by Taylor Benedict with two. The Lady Firebirds fall to 5–3 and will return to action Wednesday in a doubleheader against Thomas Jefferson and Armstrong.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to King William on Monday and lost 3–0. Dalton Barnes got the start and took the loss. Arcadia had three hits in the game, including a double by Barnes, along with hits from BJ White and Waylon Watson. The Firebirds fall to 4–5 and will travel to Thomas Jefferson on Wednesday.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to Middlesex on Monday and lost 12–0. Corbin Etheridge got the start and took the loss. Northampton was held to one hit, recorded by Lucas Kindt. The Yellow Jackets fall to 3–3 on the season and will host Broadwater on Thursday.