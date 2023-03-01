The Broadwater Academy Vikings won comfortably in their home playoff game Tuesday night, topping St. Michael the Arch Angel in the first round of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division 4 Playoff 49-22.

The Lady Vikings were led by sophomore Leah Smith, who had a double double, with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks. Senior Taylor Leland added 11 for the Vikings and freshman Kacey Ford added 10 points and 9 rebounds.

The Lady Vikings will now travel to face the 4 seed Grove Christian School Wednesday afternoon. The game begins at 3:30 PM and will take place at the Steward School. WESR will broadcast the game live on 103.3 FM WESR and stream it at ShoreDailyNews.com.