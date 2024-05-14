Lady Vikings advance to State Semi-Finals

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team hosted Southampton Academy in the quarter-finals of states for private schools on Monday afternoon. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 4 to 1. Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the win. Revelle pitched 7 innings giving up 1 run, 0 earned, on 4 hits while striking out 9 batters. Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 5 hits in the game. Carly Clayton went 2-3 and scored 2 runs. Tatum Watson went 2-3 with a double and 1 rbi. Sophia Galivan went 1-3 in the game. The Lady Vikings advance to the semi-finals as they will play Brunswick Academy on Thursday at 5pm.

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team lost to Nansemond River 6 to 2 at home on Monday afternoon. Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound and the loss. She pitched 7 innings giving up 6 runs, 3 earned, on 6 hits while striking out 10 batters. Offensively, the Lady Warriors had 3 hits in the game. Reagan Justice went 2-3 with a double and a run scored. Ammirah Church went 1-3 at the plate. The Lady Warriors fall to 8-6 on the season and will return to action on Wednesday as they host Middlesex.

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team fell on the road to Southampton Academy 15 to 5 in the quarter-finals of Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association State Tournament on Monday afternoon. Derek Boyle got the start on the mound and the loss for the Vikings. Offensively, the Vikings had 7 hits in the game. Cohen Kellam and Chris Ames each had 2 hits in the game. Rufus Abbott, Eli Destro, and Logan Hickman each had hits in the game. The Vikings finish the season with a record of 8-13.

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team fell to King William on Monday afternoon 3 to 0. Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and the loss. Barnes pitched 6 innings giving up 3 runs, 0 earned, on 4 hits while striking out 8 batters. Offensively, the Firebirds had 3 hits in the game. Zach Giddens went 2-3 with a double and Nathan Barnes went 1-3 in the game. The Firebirds fall to 11- 5 on the season and will return to action on Wednesday as they host King William.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets baseball team traveled to play Middlesex on Monday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets lost the game by a score of 10 to 3. Porter Spence got the start and the loss on the mound for the Yellow Jackets. Spence pitched 4 1/3 innings giving up 8 runs, 4 earned, on 7 hits while striking out 2 batters. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets had 2 hits in the game. Lucas Kindt and Corbin Etheridge each had a hit in the game. The Yellow Jackets fall to 2-10 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they play the Chincoteague Ponies.