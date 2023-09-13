Lady Ponies win exciting Volleyball match against Holly Grove

By Luke Brankley

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies traveled to Holly Grove on Monday. The Ponies won the match by a score of 3 games to 2. The scores were 25-7, 13-25, 13-25, 25-22, and 17-15. The Lady Ponies move to 3-1 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday as they travel to Broadwater.

The Nandua Lady Warriors fell to Norfolk Christian on Tuesday 3 games to 0. The Lady Warriors fall to 1-3 on the season and will be in action again Thursday as they travel to Greenbrier Christian.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings also fell to Stonebridge on Tuesday 3 games to 0. The Lady Vikings fall to 2-5 on the season and will be in action again Wednesday, hosting the Chincoteague Ponies.