Lady Ponies top Nandua in Thursday night volleyball

October 13, 2023
By Luke Brankley

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies traveled to play the Nandua Lady Warriors on Thursday night.  The Lady Ponies won the match by a score of 3 games to 2.   The Lady Ponies improve to 10-5 on the season and the Lady Warriors fall to 4-10.  The Lady Ponies will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Northampton Yellow Jackets.  The Lady Warriors will host Holly Grove on Tuesday.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings fell to Stonebridge on Thursday night 3 games to 0.  The Vikings fall to 10-11 and will travel to Greenbrier Christian on Tuesday.

