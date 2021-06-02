The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team defeated the Arcadia Firebirds by a score of 8 to 6.  The Lady Ponies finish the season with a record of 5-3 and the Firebirds finish the regular season with a record of 6-2.  

The Lady Ponies got on the board first with a solo home run by Emma Jackson.  The Ponies would then score 2 runs in the 2nd inning, 1 run in the 3rd inning, and 2 runs in the 4th inning to make the score 6-0 going into the 5th inning.  The Firebirds would score 1 run in the top of the 5th to make the score 6-1.  The Ponies responded with 2 more in the bottom of the 6th inning.  THe Firebirds tried for a comeback but could only score 5 runs to make the final score of 8-6.  

Alex McComb started on the mound for the Lady Ponies and got the win.  She pitched 7 innings, gave up 6 hits, walked 4 and struck out 5. 

Offensively, the Lady Ponies were led by Emma Jackson, who went 4-4 with 2 homeruns and 1 double.  Liily Mathews had 2 hits.  Sara Godwin, Alex McComb, Marley Katsetos, Lola Watson, D Jimmo, and IIsabella Custer each had 1 hit.  

Sydney Jester started on the mound for the Firebirds and took the loss.  Skylar Stapleton had 2 hits with one being a 3 run homer.

Skylar Stapleton had 2 hits, including a 3 run homer.  Haylie McDonal, Hannah Parks, and Bella Williams each had hits.  

