Lady Jackets Volleyball wins over Lancaster

September 7, 2023
 |
Local Sports
Image

The Varsity Lady Jackets  volleyball team won in 3-2 sets over Lancaster Thursday evening at Lancaster.

They lost the first set 25-19.  They lost the second set in a close battle 31-29. They came back from a two set deficit to win the third set 18-25, the fourth set 25-27, and in a nail biter pulled out the fifth set win 15-17.

This brings the Lady Yellow Jackets to 3-2 for the season.

The Yellow Jackets host Salisbury Christian on Monday, 9/11 for their first home match of the season.

