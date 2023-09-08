Lady Jackets Volleyball wins over Lancaster

The Varsity Lady Jackets volleyball team won in 3-2 sets over Lancaster Thursday evening at Lancaster.

They lost the first set 25-19. They lost the second set in a close battle 31-29. They came back from a two set deficit to win the third set 18-25, the fourth set 25-27, and in a nail biter pulled out the fifth set win 15-17.

This brings the Lady Yellow Jackets to 3-2 for the season.

The Yellow Jackets host Salisbury Christian on Monday, 9/11 for their first home match of the season.