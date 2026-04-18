Lady Firebirds edge Southampton, Broadwater tops Northampton

Pictured: Broadwater’s Cohen Kellam with the hit in Friday night’s win against Northampton. Megan Ames photo.
Softball
The Arcadia Lady Firebirds hosted Southampton on Friday afternoon and won 3–2. Ryann Giddins got the start and the win in the circle, striking out 12 batters. Arcadia finished with six hits. Giddins went 2-for-4 with a triple, while Megan Montross went 1-for-3 with a double. Peyton Taylor, Brinlee Kauthen, and Deeana Bradley each added a hit. The Lady Firebirds improve to 4–2 on the season and will travel to King William on Monday.
Baseball
The Arcadia Firebirds hosted Southampton on Friday and lost 15–2. BJ White got the start and took the loss. Arcadia managed one hit in the game, a double by Dalton Barnes. The Firebirds will return to action Monday at King William.
The Chincoteague Ponies hosted Lancaster on Friday night and lost 11–0. Landon Easton got the start and took the loss. Chincoteague had four hits, with Micah Bennicoff, Jermaine Logan, Easton, and Clayton Luck each recording one. The Ponies fall to 3–5 and will host Broadwater on Wednesday.
The Nandua Warriors traveled to Menchville on Friday and lost 16–1. Lucas Stodghill took the loss on the mound. The Warriors had three hits, with Jordan Snead, Hayden Williams, and Orion Loredo each recording one. Nandua falls to 5–4 and will travel to Salisbury Christian on Wednesday.