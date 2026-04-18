Lady Firebirds edge Southampton, Broadwater tops Northampton

Pictured: Broadwater’s Cohen Kellam with the hit in Friday night’s win against Northampton. Megan Ames photo.

Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds hosted Southampton on Friday afternoon and won 3–2. Ryann Giddins got the start and the win in the circle, striking out 12 batters. Arcadia finished with six hits. Giddins went 2-for-4 with a triple, while Megan Montross went 1-for-3 with a double. Peyton Taylor, Brinlee Kauthen, and Deeana Bradley each added a hit. The Lady Firebirds improve to 4–2 on the season and will travel to King William on Monday.

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings hosted the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Friday and won 13–3, as Teddy Seybolt earned the win on the mound with five strikeouts. Broadwater totaled 14 hits, led by Eli Destro and Cohen Kellam, who each went 3-for-4, with Kellam adding a double and three RBIs. Chris Ames, Owen Terry, and Izid Tountas each contributed two RBIs. Broadwater improves to 5–4 and will travel to Portsmouth Christian on Tuesday. Northampton finished with three hits, including two from Trent Ferebee, who also drove in two runs, while Riley Carpenter added a hit and an RBI. The Yellow Jackets fall to 3–2 and will travel to Middlesex on Monday.

The Arcadia Firebirds hosted Southampton on Friday and lost 15–2. BJ White got the start and took the loss. Arcadia managed one hit in the game, a double by Dalton Barnes. The Firebirds will return to action Monday at King William.

The Chincoteague Ponies hosted Lancaster on Friday night and lost 11–0. Landon Easton got the start and took the loss. Chincoteague had four hits, with Micah Bennicoff, Jermaine Logan, Easton, and Clayton Luck each recording one. The Ponies fall to 3–5 and will host Broadwater on Wednesday.

The Nandua Warriors traveled to Menchville on Friday and lost 16–1. Lucas Stodghill took the loss on the mound. The Warriors had three hits, with Jordan Snead, Hayden Williams, and Orion Loredo each recording one. Nandua falls to 5–4 and will travel to Salisbury Christian on Wednesday.