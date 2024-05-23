Kelley, Stewart, Buscher and Price win First Annual Peggy Williams Memorial Fund Golf Tournament

Pictured: The foursome of (left to right) Jeff Kelley, Jason Stewart, Richard Buscher, and Aron Price won the First Annual Peggy Williams Memorial Fund Golf Tournament held at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club with a 59. The tournament raised funds to help foster children in Accomack County.

By Bill Sterling

The First Annual Peggy Williams Memorial Fund Golf Tournament held Friday, May 17 at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club will help provide extra support to children in foster care in Accomack County.

Elena Zavala, Family Services Specialist for the Accomack County Department of Social Services, says the funds raised at the benefit golf tournament will be used to purchase items to help make the transition easier for both the children and the foster parents when a placement is made.

“The Peggy Williams Fund has been useful in allowing us to purchase foster children Christmas gifts, birthday gifts, and prom dresses and accessories, among other items. This fund is also used to help provide youth in residential facilities with personal hygiene products that are not provided in the facility,” said Zavala.

As part of the treatment program in residential facilities, the program requires that the youth have day passes outside of the facility with their case worker.

Zavala said the funds also help children enjoy those trips by purchasing items that are not otherwise covered. “This fund is used to provide lunch and pay for activities that the youth participate in during the day pass. The youth have been provided with incentive gifts, clothes, shoes and treats.”

The Family Services unit of the Accomack County Department of Social Services was present at the golf tournament to help with registration and answer questions about its program.

Zavala added the late Peggy Williams worked in foster care services in Richmond before moving to the Eastern Shore and always made annual donations to the program on the Shore. Mrs. Williams was the wife of Johnny Williams, and Williams Funeral Home and Shore Crematory was a major supporter of the tournament. The Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club and the Accomack County Department of Social Services were co-sponsors of the event.

The Pungoteaguers Team, consisting of Jeff Kelley, Jason Stewart, Richard Buscher, and Aron Price, won the Captain’s Choice Scramble format tournament with a 59.

Finishing second was the CSA team of Rudy Zavala, Wayne Bell, Glenwood Pruitt and Marcus Riley with a 61. Finishing third with a 61, based on a tiebreaker, was the Gates Law team of Rusty Gates, John Jacob, Peter Lawrence and Mike Murphy.

ESY&CC pro manager Jess Newton said all teams posted good scores and seemed to enjoy a wonderful day on the course.