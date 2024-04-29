Joynes takes lead in Captain Zed’s Flounder Tournament

April 29, 2024
 |
Local Sports
Tyler Joynes Flounder

A local angler has taken the lead in Captain Zed’s Flounder Tournament. Tyler Joynes landed a 7 pound 7 ounce fish in Virginia waters on Sunday, measuring 26.5 inches long. Joynes is also now leading in the Local’s Division as well.

Daney Cox is in second with a 6 pound 3 ounce flounder caught in Maryland and Diana Plant is currently in third with her 5 pound 6 ounce fish she caught in Virginia. Plant is now leading in the Women’s Division as well.

In the Youth Category, Asher Hines sits atop the leaderboard with his 4 pound 2.5 ounce flounder he caught in local waters.

Anglers have two nice fishing days teed up with air temperatures in the low 80s and light winds. The tournament runs through this Sunday.

