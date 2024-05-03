Joynes remains atop the Captain Zed’s leaderboard as tournament enters home stretch

Not much has changed on the leaderboard since Tyler Joynes weighed in his 7 pound 7 ounce flounder on Monday. The only new movement on the board is James Hudgins weighed in a 5 pound 9 ounce fish to place him solidly in 4th place.

Asher Hines remains in first in the Youth Category, Diana Plant sits atop the Female Category and Joynes is firmly in the lead in the locals category.

There are three fishing days left in the tournament, but the weather appears suspect through the weekend, with cooler temps and easterly winds in the teens and gusts in the mid 20s all weekend.

.