Jones wins 6th consecutive ESYCC Golf Championship

September 14, 2023
 |
Local Sports
Sinjin Jones

Sinjin Jones defeated Jim Gale 4 and 3 in the finals to win the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club golf championship in the men’s division.

Jones has won the club title six consecutive years and is unbeaten in the match play event.

