Jones wins 6th consecutive ESYCC Golf Championship

Jones wins 6th consecutive ESYCC Golf ChampionshipHome>Posts>Local Sports>Jones wins 6th consecutive ESYCC Golf ChampionshipSeptember 14, 2023 |Local SportsSinjin Jones defeated Jim Gale 4 and 3 in the finals to win the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club golf championship in the men’s division. Jones has won the club title six consecutive years and is unbeaten in the match play event. . Next Post Listen Live!Local Weather Onley, VA September 14, 2023, 5:25 am Mostly cloudy82°F4 mph real feel: 92°F current pressure: 30 in humidity: 70% wind speed: 4 mph WNW wind gusts: 7 mph UV-Index: 6 sunrise: 6:41 am sunset: 7:17 pm © 2023 AccuWeather, Inc. Visit our sponsorsFOLLOW US OUR ADVERTISERS