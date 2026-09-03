James, Ross, Meyer and Ames take top prize at Shore Fest Golf Tournament

The Taylor Bank team of Tyler Ames and Dylan Ross, pictured at left and right, and Adam James and Jeremy Meyer, absent from photo, won the Shore Fest Golf Tournament at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club, Friday, Aug. 28. The foursome shot a 56 in an advanced best ball format to win the first flight. Pictured at center is Sandra Johnson, assistant/accountant, and in the background is Robert Sabbatini, executive director of the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.

The Taylor Bank team of Adam James, Dylan Ross, Jeremy Meyer and Tyler Ames won the Shore Fest Golf Tournament at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club, Friday, Aug. 28. The foursome shot a 56 in an advanced best ball format to win the first flight.

Winning the second flight was Team Lilliston with Keith Lilliston, John T. Williams, Ricky Ross and Ryan Ross, shooting a 62.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit activities of the the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.

Winning the second flight of the Shore Fest Golf Tournament was Team Lilliston with Ryan Ross, Keith Lilliston, Ricky Ross, pictured left to right with Sandra Johnson of the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce. John T. Williams was absent from the photo. In the background is Robert Sabbatini, executive director of the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.

Finishing second on a tiebreaker in the first flight with a 58 was the Weichert Realty team of Sinjin Jones, Tom Watkins, Bill Tom Custis and Jim Gale.

Third place in the first flight, also with a 58, was the foursome of Jeff Kelley, Tony Brady, Clay Wardius and Jonathan Graham.

The second flight runner-ups with a 63 were Sean Adams, Eddy Tillman, Fred Strauser and Brian Dugan. Finishing third with a 64 were Kenneth Thornton, C.W. Savage, Jamie Woods and Norman Thornton.

Sarah Selimo had the longest drive for the women’s division. Grant Ingvalson won the men’s division for the longest drive.

Jay Daugherty won closest to the pin.