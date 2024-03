Chincoteague graduate and East Carolina Softball Star Emma Jackson is currently making national news, leading the entire NCAA in hits.

Jackson, a sophomore, currently leads the nation with her 32 hits so far in 18 games this season. She is leading her team with 13 doubles and is batting .525 at the plate.

The ECU Pirates currently are 16-2 and are ranked #7 in the country for team batting average(.373).

The Pirates will host a weekend tournament beginning Friday morning.