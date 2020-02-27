Even though the Northampton Yellow Jackets lost to the Colonial Beach Drifters by 30 in early January, they came out firing in the first quarter of the regional semifinal game at Colonial Beach and at one point held a 10 point lead. The halftime score was Northampton 46 and Colonial Beach. But the Drifters came out firing in the third while the Jackets went cold. The final score was Colonial Beach 61 Northampton 53. That will end the Jackets season sending the Drifters into the finals on Saturday.

Meanwhile the Lady Jackets were defeated by the Lancaster Lady Red Devils 64-50.

Congratulations to both teams on a good season and a good run into the playoffs.

