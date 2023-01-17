Boy’s Basketball

Th e Northampton Yellow Jackets Basketball team played Franklin on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets lost the game by a score of 70 to 68. Jaylen Anderson led the team with 19 points in the game. The Yellow Jackets fell to 7-4 after that lost.

The Yellow Jackets got back on the winning track on Monday as they defeated Perquimans High School from North Carolina 84 to 59. Ronyell Coston led the team with 19 points. The Yellow Jackets improved to 8-4 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday as they travel to King & Queen.

