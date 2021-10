All Eastern Shore teams saw action Friday night with Broadwater playing this afternoon. Northampton had a big win over Middlesex. 49-14 and Chincoteague defeated Southampton Academy 35-28. In a game heard on WESR, Snow Hill defeated Nandua 48-7 and in another non conference game, Colonel Richardson defeated Arcadia 48-6.

This afternoon, Broadwater. 3-2 will take on 1-2 Richmond Christian at 2 p.m. That game will be broadcast live on WESR 103.3.