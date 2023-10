The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets host the Nandua Lady Warriors on Thursday night in volleyball. The Lady Yellow Jackets won the match by a score of 3 to 1. The Yellow Jackets improve to 7-6 on the season and the Warriors fall to 4-8.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies traveled to play the Arcadia Lady Firebirds on Thursday night in volleyball. The Lady Ponies won the match by a score of 3 to 0. The Lady Ponies improve to 9-4 on the season and the Firebirds fall to 0-11.

