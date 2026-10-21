Increased doe harvest needed in Accomack and Northampton Counties

Wildlife officials are urging hunters on Virginia’s Eastern Shore to harvest more female deer this season as part of an effort to control deer populations in both counties.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has identified Accomack and Northampton counties as areas where increased doe harvesting is needed on private lands to bring deer populations closer to management objectives.

With muzzleloader deer season opening October 31, the department says local hunters have an opportunity to help manage deer herds while putting venison in their freezers.

The issue is particularly important on the Eastern Shore, where farmland, wooded areas and residential communities share the landscape. Excessive deer populations can cause costly crop damage for local farmers, increase the risk of deer-vehicle collisions and damage gardens and landscaping.

Overpopulation can also harm forest regeneration and the health of deer herds, contributing to poor body condition, smaller antlers and prolonged breeding seasons that leave late-born fawns vulnerable during winter.

Wildlife officials say increasing the harvest of female deer is one of the most effective ways to reduce populations.

In most areas, a deer harvest consisting of approximately 50 percent females can begin reducing the population. In more productive areas, that figure may need to reach 60 percent or more to achieve management goals.

The department is also encouraging Eastern Shore landowners to allow responsible hunters access to private property, noting that unhunted areas can become refuges for deer and make population control more difficult.

With both Accomack and Northampton counties identified as needing additional doe harvest, the agency is encouraging cooperation between local hunters and landowners to help maintain healthier herds and reduce conflicts with agriculture and motorists.

Hunters should review applicable season dates, either-sex hunting opportunities and regulations before heading into the field.

Virginia’s muzzleloader deer season opens October 31.