Ibarra and Nandua continue golf win streak

By Luke Brankley

The Eastern Shore District had another golf match on Tuesday at Captain’s Cove. The teams played 9 holes of golf.

The Nandua Warriors came in first with a combine score of 199. The Arcadia Firebirds golf team came in second with a score of 206. The Chincoteague Ponies came in third with a score of 215.

The low medalist was Toryn Ibarra, from Nandua, with a score of 40. The teams next match will be Thursday at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club starting at 2pm.