Ibarra and Nandua continue golf win streak

August 22, 2023
 |
Local Sports
Eastern Shore District Golf Match

By Luke Brankley

The Eastern Shore District had another golf match on Tuesday at Captain’s Cove.  The teams played 9 holes of golf.

The Nandua Warriors came in first with a combine score of 199.  The Arcadia Firebirds golf team came in second with a score of 206.  The Chincoteague Ponies came in third with a score of 215.

The low medalist was Toryn Ibarra, from Nandua, with a score of 40.  The teams next match will be Thursday at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club starting at 2pm.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

August 22, 2023, 8:40 pm
Mostly clear
ENE
Mostly clear
71°F
9 mph
real feel: 68°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 75%
wind speed: 9 mph ENE
wind gusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:24 am
sunset: 7:47 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

Alexa Coastal Country 300

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up