Hokies win at Maryland 35-26 behind clean passing game

The Virginia Tech football team used the opening possession of the game to establish an offensive rhythm to the tune of a 13-play drive that resulted in a Luke Reynolds touchdown reception to take a lead Saturday night that they would not relinquish.

The Hokies’ offense put together three consecutive scoring drives that spanned 74 or more yards as Ethan Grunkemeyer used his legs for an 18-yard score and Jeffrey Overton, Jr. took a short pass from Grunkemeyer 49 yards to the end zone to give the visiting Hokies a 20-7 lead.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock in the second quarter, tight end Ja’Ricous Hairston caught a two-yard score, his first of the season, to lead the Hokies into the locker room with a 27-14 advantage.

After the Hokies got a stop on the opening drive of the second half, the offense orchestrated another methodical drive of 11 plays for 67 yards that ended with an Overton Jr. rushing score.

Maryland would fight back, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter behind quarterback Malik Washington’s 359 yards passing and three scores. He completed 30 of his 43 passes.

Ultimately, Tech, who controlled the clock with greater than 36 minutes of possession would run out the clock by churning out first downs. The offense was 12 of 18 on “conversion downs”.

The Hokies are 3-0 for the first time since the 2017 season and will start ACC play next weekend. Tech will open ACC play on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Boston College for a contest that will kick at noon. This game will be broadcast on 103.3 FM WESR.