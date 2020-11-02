The Virginia Tech football team is back on the field this Saturday, November 7 as they play host to in-state foe Liberty in the programs’ second ever meeting. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET, with a 10:30 AM pregame show, and will be broadcast on 103.3 FM WESR.

The Hokies enter the week 4-2 (4-2) after a 42-35 victory at Louisville Saturday afternoon. Quarterback Hendon Hooker was a perfect 10-for-10 passing for 183 yards and found the end zone three times rushing the football to lead the team. Khalil Herbert registered another 100-yard game, his fifth of the season with 147 yards on 21 carries and the defense had three takeaways.

The Flames are 6-0 on the season and enjoyed an open date last week. The last time on the field, Liberty defeated Southern Miss 56-35, racking up 537 yards of total offense.

.