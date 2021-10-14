Tech prepares for a stretch of seven straight conference games

After four straight non-conference games, Virginia Tech football returns to ACC play as it hosts Pitt for a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. The contest will be televised to a national audience on ESPN2.



The Hokies (3-2, 1-0 ACC) and Panthers (4-1, 1-0 ACC) are the only teams remaining in the ACC Coastal division without a conference defeat. Tech is 2-0 at home against Pitt under head coach Justin Fuente , including a 28-0 victory last time the teams met in Lane Stadium, and seeking its third straight ACC victory dating back to a 33-15 win over Virginia (12/12/20).



Tech is coming off a 32-29 loss to No. 14 Notre Dame, a game that was decided by an Irish field goal with 17 seconds remaining. QB Braxton Burmeister threw for 184 yards and led the team in rushing, totaling 49 yards with a 19-yard TD. WR Tré Turner moved into 10th on Tech’s career receptions list with 116 after recording six receptions for 80 yards in the loss.



DB Jermaine Waller earned PFF College Cornerback of the Week honors on Monday after registering his first career interception return TD on Saturday. The junior leads the ACC and is tied for the FBS lead with four interceptions on the season and he joins Iowa’s Riley Moss as the only Power Five players with four interceptions and an interception return TD. DB Nasir Peoples led the team with 12 tackles versus the Fighting Irish and recorded his first career interception.



Coming off its bye week, Pitt most recently opened ACC play with a 52-21 win at Georgia Tech. QB Kenny Pickett threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns in the game while WRs Taysir Mack (121) and Jordan Addison (117) each racked up over 100 yards receiving and one TD. The Panthers lead the nation in scoring, averaging 52.4 points per game.

Pregame coverage begins on 103.3 FM WESR at 2:00 PM with kick off at 3. The Franktown Jam will air in its entirety at the conclusion of the game.

