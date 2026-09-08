Hokies race out to big lead, defeat VMI 73-3 Saturday night

In the first game of a new era of Virginia Tech football, the Hokies scored early and often against VMI winning 73-3 at Lane Stadium in front of a full house Saturday evening. Tech scored on the opening drive of the game finding the end zone on a 50-yard rush from Jeffrey Overton Jr., the first of 10 touchdowns that the homestanding Hokies would score.

The Hokies received the football to begin the game and moved the ball down the field in an efficient seven-play drive finding the end zone on a 50-yard rush by running back Jeffrey Overton, Jr.

The next possession, Tech’s defense forced a punt attempt, which was blocked by captain Tyson Flowers, giving the Hokies their first punt block since November of 2024.

Ethan Grunkmeyer and the Hokies’ offense scored touchdowns on each of the first four offensive possessions and scored points on each of the first six possessions of the game, the first time that the Hokies achieved the feat since Oct. 26, 2023 vs. Syracuse. Grunkemeyer finished the game going 17-for20 for 224 yards and two scores in his debut in Blacksburg.

At halftime, Tech led 45-0.

The Hokies will play host to another Commonwealth foe in Old Dominion next Saturday, Sept. 12 at Lane Stadium. Kickoff for that contest is set for noon with TV coverage available on The CW.