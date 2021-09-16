Tech returns to home of former BIG EAST rival for first time since 2005

Following two home wins to start the season, Virginia Tech football will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia for a noon matchup with West Virginia Saturday on Fox Sports 1.



The Hokies (2-0) are ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Poll after posting a 35-14 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday. WR Tré Turner became the 15th Tech receiver to total 100 career receptions after a four-catch performance for a team-high 67 yards. Fellow WR Tayvion Robinson also had a milestone day as the sophomore eclipsed the 1,000-yard career receiving mark and recorded a six-yard touchdown against the Blue Raiders.



The Hokies were led defensively by DB Nasir Peoples , who set a career high in tackles with 11 (eight solo) and broke up a pass. DB Jermaine Waller had a 30-yard interception return for his second pick in as many games, while LB Dax Hollifield and DB Chamarri Conner each had 2.0 TFLs.



After starting the season with a loss to Maryland, West Virginia (1-1) righted the ship against FCS foe Long Island with a 66-0 victory. The Mountaineers got a 100-yard rushing performance and two touchdowns from QB Garrett Greene who also threw for 57 yards. QB Jarret Doege threw for three touchdowns and 259 yards as the offense racked up 542 total yards.

Pregame begins at 10:30 AM on 103.3 FM WESR with kick off at noon.

