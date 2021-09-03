Tech begins new season with an ACC foe for the fourth straight year
Virginia Tech football is set to play in a full-capacity Lane Stadium for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019, when it hosts No. 10 North Carolina tonight at 6 p.m.
The Hokies open their 2021 season in Lane Stadium, where they reclaimed the Commonwealth Cup in a 33-15 victory over Virginia in the 2020 season finale. QB Braxton Burmeister is set to start the year behind center for the second straight season after going 3-1 as Tech’s starting quarterback a year ago, including the season-opening victory over NC State, as well as wins vs. Duke and Virginia. Other notable returners from the 2020 squad include TE James Mitchell, who led the team with four receiving touchdowns, leading receivers WR Tayvion Robinson and WR Tré Turner, and Tech’s leading tackler DB Chamarri Conner.
The Tar Heels come to Blacksburg after posting an 8-4 record season last year. Tech is 4-1 against UNC under head coach Justin Fuente and 2-0 at home. Last time the teams met in Lane Stadium, the Hokies won the longest game in ACC history, 43-41 after six overtimes.
Pregame coverage begins on 105.7 FM and AM 1330 Coastal Country at 4:30 pm. Kick off will take place on the Shore’s Hokie voice, 103.3 FM WESR at 6:00 PM. Tech Football brought to you this season by Mountaire Farms, OBS Onancock & Eastville, Bayside Rehab, Pep-Up, HM Terry Brothers, Dublin Farms, Accomack and Northampton Farm Bureau and Cape Charles Animal Hospital.
.