Tech begins new season with an ACC foe for the fourth straight year

Virginia Tech football is set to play in a full-capacity Lane Stadium for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019, when it hosts No. 10 North Carolina tonight at 6 p.m.



The Hokies open their 2021 season in Lane Stadium, where they reclaimed the Commonwealth Cup in a 33-15 victory over Virginia in the 2020 season finale. QB Braxton Burmeister is set to start the year behind center for the second straight season after going 3-1 as Tech’s starting quarterback a year ago, including the season-opening victory over NC State, as well as wins vs. Duke and Virginia. Other notable returners from the 2020 squad include TE James Mitchell , who led the team with four receiving touchdowns, leading receivers WR Tayvion Robinson and WR Tré Turner, and Tech’s leading tackler DB Chamarri Conner .



The Tar Heels come to Blacksburg after posting an 8-4 record season last year. Tech is 4-1 against UNC under head coach Justin Fuente and 2-0 at home. Last time the teams met in Lane Stadium, the Hokies won the longest game in ACC history, 43-41 after six overtimes.

Pregame coverage begins on 105.7 FM and AM 1330 Coastal Country at 4:30 pm. Kick off will take place on the Shore’s Hokie voice, 103.3 FM WESR at 6:00 PM. Tech Football brought to you this season by Mountaire Farms, OBS Onancock & Eastville, Bayside Rehab, Pep-Up, HM Terry Brothers, Dublin Farms, Accomack and Northampton Farm Bureau and Cape Charles Animal Hospital.

