Tarheeb Still returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown, Taulia Tagovailoa threw touchdown passes of 70 and 32 yards to Darryl Jones, and the sudden scores sparked Maryland to a 54-10 victory over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday.

The game belonged to Tagovailoa, an Alabama transfer and younger brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. He threw for 265 yards and the two TD passes brought his season total to 26, which tied Maryland’s single-season record.

The game’s MVP, Tagovailoa helped the Terrapins (7-6) get the better of the Hokies at Yankee Stadium. In the second quarter, Tagovailoa connected with Jones for the deep play and a 14-3 lead.

Tagovailoa hit Jones again in the third quarter for a 34-10 lead that helped send the Terps to their first bowl win since 2010.

Jones, a senior wide receiver, had never caught a touchdown pass over his first 40 games. He had two and finished with 111 yards receiving against the Hokies (6-7).

Antwain Littleton II added a 4-yard rushing TD for Maryland and Joseph Petrino answered the Hokies’ lone touchdown with a 44-yard field goal with 59 seconds left in the first half for a 24-10 lead. Roman Hemby scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter.

The Hokies’ signature ” Enter Sandman ” song rang out before the game – the Metallica classic was usually played near the end of games at Yankee Stadium – and had fans and players jumping on another chilly Pinstripe Bowl game day.

The Terrapins never let up, playing nothing like a team that lost six of seven in one stretch. Virginia Tech QB Connor Blumrick fumbled in the fourth quarter and Greg Rose scooped the loose ball and ran 11 yards for a touchdown and a 47-10 lead.

Coby McDonald capped the scoring with a 20-yard run that made it 54-10 and wrapped coach Mike Locksley’s first bowl win over seven seasons and two programs.

The loss ends Hokie football for another year, as well as the Justin Fuente era at Virginia Tech. The head coach and the school announced in November they would part ways at the end of this season.

.