Hokies earn comeback victory at Clemson 20-16 Saturday night

After a slow start to the game for both teams, the Virginia Tech football team pulled out an exhilarating comeback victory at Memorial Stadium 20-16 behind clutch plays from Luke Reynolds, field goals from John Love and timely defensive stops. With the win, Tech moves to 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in ACC play.

The homestanding Tigers fell to 4-3, 2-2.

Tech was the first team to put points on the board, with three coming thanks to Love’s first field goal of the contest, from 37 yards with 1:20 on the clock in the first quarter.

The Tigers would answer with a field goal of their own to start the second quarter.

Virginia Tech’s offense would put together a lengthy drive late in the first half that featured 17 plays that covered 87 yards, which culminated in an Ethan Grunkemeyer pass that found Reynolds who carried the ball over the goal line for his fifth receiving score of the season. That 17-play drive was the longest by the Hokies since doing the same against Virginia back in 2020.

After the halftime break, during which Tech held a 10-3 lead, the Tigers would score 13 straight points thanks to drives that ended in two field goals and a touchdown from quarterback Tait Reynolds who ran for 16 yards into the end zone.

Down for the first time in the game, the Tech offense had the ball to start the fourth quarter and maneuvered down the field setting up Love for another field goal try, which he converted from 47 yards to close the gap to 16-13.

After Clemson failed to score, the ball was back in Grunkemeyer and the offense’s hands late in the game. He helped engineer a game-winning drive that spanned 69 yards, as a gutsy fourth down call had the quarterback loft a pass to the back of the end zone for one of his favorite targets, Reynolds who collected his second score of the evening.

The Tigers had an opportunity with the ball, but Tech’s defense, which racked up 13 tackles for loss, pressured Reynolds and brought him down in the backfield forcing a turnover on downs that led to the victory for the Hokies, their first in Death Valley, and over Clemson since 2007.