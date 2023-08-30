Hokie football returns this Saturday on 103.3 FM WESR

Hokies open season against Monarchs Saturday at home

Virginia Tech football returns to the gridiron in Year 2 of the Brent Pry era and faces a familiar foe to begin its season, taking on Old Dominion Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Lane Stadium on ACC Network.

Looking back to this game last year, the Hokies outplayed the Monarchs statistically, but ended up falling short on the scoreboard. Tech gained more first downs, rushing yards, passing yards and converted more third downs, but a pivotal play on special teams that benefitted ODU ended up changing the complexion of the game right before halftime. So, look for special teams to be a key to this game once again, with Middle Tennessee transfer Jaylin Lane expected to make an impact in the return game.

Both teams a year ago were strong in a few areas defensively. For Tech, it was top 30 nationally in third-down conversion percentage, allowing just 34.1 percent, while the Monarchs excelled in red-zone defense, ranking 12th in the country (74.5%). Under defensive coordinator Chris Marve , who handled the play-calling duties down the stretch last season, the Hokies are hoping to build off of that in his second season as the DC and strong core up front.

It’s well known that both Pry and ODU’s head coach Ricky Rahne have history between each other, as the two were on the same staff at Penn State from 2014-19. But there are some other connections as well between these two teams. Wide receiver coach Fontel Mines came most recently from ODU, where he coached then-ODU wide receiver Ali Jennings , who is now a Hokie. The tight ends coach for the Monarchs is Justin Harper, who was a standout wide receiver for the Hokies from 2004-07.

This year, the Hokie pregame show is expanding to two hours. Saturday’s match between the Hokies and the Monarchs will kick off at 8:00 PM with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 PM. The Beach Show with Billy and Tim will air in between WESR’s coverage of Broadwater Academy and Christ Church Saturday. The Franktown Jam will air Friday evening at 7:00 PM.

