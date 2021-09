Local teams , except for one, took it on the chin in the second weekend of high school football. Arcadia lost to Northumberland 44-0 Friday night. Broadwater lost to Blessed Sacrament of Richmond 50-16.

However the Yellow Jackets had a big night defeating Matthews 40-0.

The Chincoteague Ponies will take the field Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. The Ponies will take on Episcopal.

