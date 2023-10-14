High school football scores

There were four games involving local teams Friday night.

The Nandua Warriors turned in an impressive performance on both offense and defense handing the Colonel Richardson Colonels a defeat at Nandua. The Warriors defeated the Colonels 21-15 in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicated.

The Warriors went into the last minute of the game with a 21-7 lead over the Colonels but a touchdown and two point conversion with 20 seconds left in the game made the final score 21-15. Issac Stogill was named the Subway Player of the game with three touchdowns running and passing.

Elsewhere, the Arcadia Firebird led Bruton at halftime 7-0 but were unable to hold on losing by a final score of 14-7.

Both the Chincoteague- Episcopal and the Northampton-Portsmouth Christian scores were not reported as of early Saturday.