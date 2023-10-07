High school football scores

October 7, 2023
 |
Local Sports
Eastern Shore High School Football

In high school football Friday night,  Arcadia traveled to Washington High in Princess Anne and came back a winner defeating Princess Anne  28-8.

Nandua came up short at Portsmouth Christian 28-26

The Northampton Yellow Jackets toughed out a win against King and Queen Friday night, emerging victorious 21-7.

This afternoon, Chincoteague hosts Covenant at 1 p.m. and Broadwater hosts Kenston Forrest at 2 p.m. The Broadwater Kenston Forrest game will be broadcast live on Costal Country 105.7 and AM 1330 and streamed at ShoreDailyNews.comAlexa and on the ES Radio App.

Eastern Shore Custom Carts

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

October 7, 2023, 7:24 am
Sunny
N
Sunny
67°F
0 mph
real feel: 68°F
current pressure: 1008 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:03 am
sunset: 6:37 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Beach Music Show WESR Programming