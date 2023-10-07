High school football scores

October 7, 2023
In high school football Friday night, Arcadia traveled to Washington High in Princess Anne and came back a winner defeating Princess Anne 28-8.
Nandua came up short at Portsmouth Christian 28-26
The Northampton Yellow Jackets toughed out a win against King and Queen Friday night, emerging victorious 21-7.
This afternoon, Chincoteague hosts Covenant at 1 p.m. and Broadwater hosts Kenston Forrest at 2 p.m. The Broadwater Kenston Forrest game will be broadcast live on Costal Country 105.7 and AM 1330 and streamed at ShoreDailyNews.com, Alexa and on the ES Radio App.