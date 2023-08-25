High School Football returns tonight

August 25, 2023
Eastern Shore High School Football

High School Football returns tonight on the Eastern Shore.

Friday
Broadwater at Chincoteague 6pm*
Rappahannock at Nandua 6pm
Northampton at Bruton 7pm
Windsor at Arcadia 7pm

*game to be broadcasted live on 103.3 FM WESR.

