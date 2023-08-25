High School Football returns tonight

High School Football returns tonightHome>Posts>Local Sports>High School Football returns tonightAugust 25, 2023 |Local SportsHigh School Football returns tonight on the Eastern Shore. Friday Broadwater at Chincoteague 6pm* Rappahannock at Nandua 6pm Northampton at Bruton 7pm Windsor at Arcadia 7pm *game to be broadcasted live on 103.3 FM WESR. Next Post Listen Live!Local Weather Onley, VA August 25, 2023, 5:37 am Mostly cloudy73°F7 mph real feel: 72°F current pressure: 30 in humidity: 86% wind speed: 7 mph SSW wind gusts: 16 mph UV-Index: 0 sunrise: 6:27 am sunset: 7:43 pm © 2023 AccuWeather, Inc. Visit our sponsorsFOLLOW US OUR ADVERTISERS