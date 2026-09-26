High School Football games postponed Friday Night

Eastern Shore high school football had a relatively quiet Friday night, with several games postponed and rescheduled for early next week.

Nandua’s home game against Kent County, Maryland, was postponed. That game is now scheduled for Monday afternoon at five o’clock.

Chincoteague also had its Friday night game postponed. The Ponies were scheduled to travel to Kenston Forest, and that game has also been moved to Monday.

Chincoteague comes into the game with a three-and-one record.

Arcadia was scheduled to host Westmoreland Friday night. We’re still waiting on confirmation of the final score from that game, so we’ll bring you the result as soon as it’s verified.

Northampton did not play Friday night. The Yellow Jackets’ game at West Point has been postponed until October sixteenth.

That leaves just one Eastern Shore team scheduled to take the field this weekend.

Broadwater Academy hosts Life Christian Academy of Chester this afternoon at two o’clock.

Broadwater enters the game looking for its first win of the season. The Vikings are oh-and-five.

Life Christian comes in with a two-and-two record.

So, the Eastern Shore football schedule will be especially busy Monday, with both Nandua and Chincoteague scheduled to make up postponed games.

We’ll continue to follow the local high school football schedule and have the scores and updated records here on WESR, 103-point-3, The Shore.