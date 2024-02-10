High School Basketball: All Local Teams Lose Friday Night

Boys BasketballThe Broadwater Vikings basketball team traveled to Greenbrier Christian on Friday night. The Vikings lost the game by a score of 60 to 48. The Vikings fall to 8-12 on the season and will play again on Tuesday as they host Greenbrier Christian.The Acadia Firebirds basketball team host Cambridge South Dorchester on Friday night. The Firebirds lost the game by a score of 73 to 44. The Firebirds fall to 12-10 on the season. The Firebirds end their regular season schedule and will wait for releasing of the 2A regional bracket which will take place of Wednesday.The Northampton Yellow Jackets basketball team traveled to play Snow Hill on Friday night. The Yellow Jackets lost the game by a score of 84-65. The Yellow Jackets fall to 15-7 on the season. The Yellow Jackets will now wait for the releasing of the 1A regional tournament bracket which occurs next week.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team traveled to Greenbrier Christian on Friday night. The Vikings lost the game by a score of 59 to 48. The Vikings fall to 5-12 on the season and will play again on Tuesday as they host Greenbrier Christian.