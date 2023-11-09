Higbee & Freeze win Fall Baseball Classic Golf Tournament

By Bill Sterling

Terry Higbee, left, and Matthew Freeze, center, won the Fall Baseball Classic Golf Tournament at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club recently. Directed by Luke Brankley, right, baseball coach at Nandua High School, the tournament raises funds to purchase equipment for the baseball team. Higbee and Freeze shot a 4-under par 66 in a two-man scramble format.

Finishing second overall were Charlie Misuna and Bill Tom Custis with a 67. Carter Harmon and Johnny Morrison were first in the second flight.

Adam James won the prize for longest drive while Dustin Aigner won closest to the pin with a shot seven, nine inches from the hole.