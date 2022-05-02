Rick Hess of Pennsylvania held on to win the 31st Annual Captain Zedd Flounder Tournament with his 5 pound 13 oz door mat and the top cash prize of $5,000.

Coming in 2nd was Paul Elias with a 5 pound 9 ounce flounder, Bob Ford took 3rd with a 5 pound 6 oz flounder, John Hartnett took 4th with a 5 pound 4 oz fish and James Joseph took 5th with a 5 pound 2 ouncer.

In the Youth Category, Asher Hines won with his 4 pound 8 oz fish, and his father Scott Hines won the Locals Category with a 5 pound 2 oz flounder.

Winning the Female Category was Bonnie Course bringing in a 4 pound flounder.

Hess and his winning fish Scott and Asher Hines

.